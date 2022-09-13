Two arrested for torturing stepmother

Rawalpindi:Police arrested two stepsons for torturing and hurling threats to kill stepmother here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Dhamyal police had arrested the accused who were identified as Faizan and Zeeshan.Moreover, the police had registered the case on victim’s complaint against both accused as further investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, the medical process of the affected woman had been completed.SP (Saddar) said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to punish the accused. The violence against women will not be tolerated, he added. “Islam teaches us a lesson to give respect, love to parents,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, police have arrested proclaimed offender who shot dead man over land dispute case here on Monday, informed police spokesman.During course of action, Murree Police held Shamrez along with his other accomplices who had killed Muhammad Nisar by firing on a dispute over land.

Muree police have registered case on the complaint of deceased brother.The police, with the help of modern technology and human intelligence, traced and arrested the wanted criminal, while, three accomplices of the accused have already been arrested and challaned.