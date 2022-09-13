MNWA decides to lockdown city against increasing prices of flour

Rawalpindi:Muthidda Naanbais Welfare Association (MNWA) have decided to lockdown Rawalpindi against increasing prices of ‘atta’ (flour) by Rs1,300 on 80-kilogram bag.

The city’s ‘naanbais’ have called a meeting on Monday and decided to lockdown the city from Friday. Naanbais said, “Our 30 per cent sale has affected due to high prices of ‘roti’ and ‘naan.” If we further increased the prices of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’, public will show a strong resistance against us, they said.

Last time, ‘Naanbais’ had increased prices of ‘roti’, ‘naan’ and ‘kulcha’ at their own without the notification of concerned authorities. Punjab government has increased the prices of ‘atta’ from Rs7,200 to Rs8,500. Government has also increased the prices of LPG cylinder from Rs12,000 to Rs15,000.

MNWA President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi told ‘The News’ that Punjab government has again increased the prices of ‘atta’ bags. "If government decreases the prices of ‘Atta’, we will sell 'roti' and 'naan' on the same old prices, "he said. “Otherwise we will lockdown Rawalpindi city from Friday,” he warned. He said, “SNGPL is not providing natural gas even in peak summer therefore we are using expensive LPG and government has also increased the prices of LPG.”

The MNWA without notification of concerned management has increased prices of ‘roti’ from Rs7 to Rs10 and ‘naan’ from Rs10 to Rs15 and ‘Kulcha’ price from Rs15 to Rs18 and a ‘paratha’ at Rs40. They are selling ‘roti,’ ‘naan’ and ‘kulcha’ according to their own prices.