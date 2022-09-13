One of the most severe dengue outbreaks on the cards

Rawalpindi:Confirmation of another 99 patients positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawal­pindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far registered from the twin cities to 1,542, while the sharp increase in the number of dengue fever cases being reported hints that one of the most severe outbreaks of the infection in the region is on the cards.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that the population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has started facing an early and severe outbreak of dengue fever that is alarming.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 55 patients were tested positive for dengue fever from ICT taking tally to 668 of which three patients had died of the infection while another 44 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were confirmed positive for the infection in the last 24 hours taking tally to 874 of which one patient had died of the fever while two patients were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals in critical condition on Monday.

It is important that as many as 178 dengue fever patients including confirmed and suspected ones were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital on Monday.

The allied hospitals have already started bearing extra ordinary burden of dengue fever patients. In this region of the country, the peak season for dengue fever transmission has just set in and the existing weather conditions are the most suitable for mosquitoes’ breeding and growth of larvae of ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever.

Health experts believe it is high time for individuals to take preventive measures more religiously if they want to avoid a massive outbreak of the infection in the coming weeks. Epidemiological data reveals that the situation is going to be much alarming in a week or so if the concerned government authorities failed in controlling dengue fever spread as had happened in the past. In almost all dengue fever outbreaks, it was fall in temperature in the first week of December that put the outbreak to an end and not the efforts of the authorities.