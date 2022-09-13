75 to get PhD scholarships in connection with I-Day celebrations

Islamabad:On the auspicious occasion of celebrations of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, the worthy Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has desired to award 75 Ph.D Scholarships to Pakistani and Azad Kashmir nationals in the world’s top 50 ranked universities.

According to official sources of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), after obtaining degrees in advance technologies and cutting edge disciplines, these scholars would be proved as the national assets and help the country to enter a new era. Keeping in view the current HEC budgetary constraints, such an endeavour will require diversion of funds from Overseas Scholarship Project Phase-3 (OS-3). In the process, scholarship slots from OS-3 project will be slashed, the sources added.