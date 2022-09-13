Joint security plan for capital devised

Islamabad:Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers, Major General Mohammad Gaddafi on Monday decided to formulate a joint action plan to improve security arrangements in the federal capital.

Both the officers, in a meeting, discussed various options regarding security in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. They lauded the role of Islamabad Capital Police and Pakistan Rangers in establishing law and order and maintaining peace in the city and vowed to further improve coordination between the two law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, the Sangjani police team have arrested a suspect involved in a series of car lifting incidents and recovered two stolen cars from his possession, a Police Public Relation Officer said.

He said following orders of the DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha, SSP (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar directed all zonal SPs to make a comprehensive strategy to curb the car lifting incidents. Following the directions, SP (Saddar) constituted a special police team. The police team arrested an accused and recovered two stolen cars from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police apprehended 19 criminals including nine drug peddlers involved in illegal criminal activities and recovered drugs, cash, stolen motorbike and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said. Pulghran police team arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2,125 gram heroin and 120 gram ‘Ice’ from their possession. Shams colony police team apprehended three accused and recovered 1,360 gram hashish, one dagger, one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Likewise, Kirpa police team arrested an accused and recovered 1,440 gram heroin and 50 gram’ Ice’ from his possession. Women police team apprehended a woman drug peddler and recovered 1,120 gram heroin from her possession.

Similarly, Bhara Kahu police team arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 2,467 gram heroin from their possession, while police team arrested an accused involved in illegally selling petrol. Ramana police team arrested three accused and recovered Rs16 lac cash from their possession.

Moreover, Kohsar police team arrested two accused and recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession, while police team also arrested an accused involved in illegally gas filling. Golra police arrested an accused and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession. Furthermore, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Noon police arrested accused and recovered one 12-bore gun from his possession.