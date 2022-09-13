 
Tuesday September 13, 2022
By Our Correspondent
September 13, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 973 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,050 were injured. Out of this, 602 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

