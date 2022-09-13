Faculty meeting

LAHORE:The 19th Annual Faculty Retreat of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) took place.

According to a press release, the purpose of the event was to encourage the faculty for a shared sense of purpose and commitment and to harness their collective power to achieve strategic goals for excellence.

Speakers from FCCU included Rector Dr Jonathan Addleton, Vice Rector Dr Douglas Trimble and others. Dr Addleton, in his address, highlighted various initiatives of the university toward improved faculty and student services, and quality assured governance which is a vital component of FCCU efforts towards being accredited in the US. The plenary speakers from outside FCCU included internationally renowned experts including Dr Erica Ekert, from Kent State University in Ohio, Dr Aaron Benavot, from the State University of New York- Albany and others.