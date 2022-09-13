Food bags distributed

LAHORE:An NGO reached Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa after performing rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas of Punjab.
According to a press release issued here on Monday, Beauty of Humanity (BoH) General Secretary Hamid Mukhtar, Vice-President Jamshed Alam, accompanied by BoH Rawalpindi President Tahir Usman, reached Nowshra and its adjoining areas with the cooperation of Additional Commissioner Quratul Ain Wazir. They distributed food bags among the flood victims who appreciated the act of BoH Chairman Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed.
Addressing the flood affectees, Hamid Mukhtar said the Beauty of Humanity was standing by the troubled people and his organisation would leave no stone unturned in helping the people of flood-hit areas.
