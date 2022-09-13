UVAS plans more relief activities in 2nd phase

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited flood affected areas in Rajanpur, Fazilpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa Sharif and inspected relief activities by the UVAS Flood Relief Volunteer teams.

The UVAS flood relief teams provided veterinary services by treating, vaccinating and deworming flood-hit livestock and also distributed ration, necessary daily-use items and animal feed among the flood victims.

The Vice Chancellor said that after completing first phase of flood relief activities successfully, UVAS will send its teams to Karor Lal Eason, Layyah, Charsadda and Rajanpur for relief activities in the second phase. The Vice Chancellor encouraged and appreciated the UVAS flood relief volunteer teams for distributing relief goods among the poor flood-hit livestock farming community. He said that UVAS also distributed animal feed worth over Rs3 million among poor livestock farming families in these areas.

During his visit, Prof Nasim also met Commissioner DG Khan Liaqat Ali Chattha and VC Ghazi University DG Khan Prof Dr M Tufail and briefed them on UVAS flood relief activities in DG Khan Division.

Punjab Governor also appreciated Dr Nasim Ahmad for personally supervising the relief efforts of UVAS flood relief teams. He observed that on his call more than 40 universities of Punjab are engaged in flood relief activities.

FJMU announces MS result: Dr Asghar Ali Chaudhry has passed MS General Surgery Exam with flying colors in the first Postgraduate Examination of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore.

It is to mention that Fatima Jinnah Medical University has started a series of Final Examinations of MS/ MD/ MPhil after the Intermediate Module. In 2023, PhD degree will also be started.

Dr Asghar Ali Chaudhry, graduate of MS General Surgery, Fatima Jinnah Medical University/ Sir Ganga Ram Hospital thanked his teachers and supervisor and dedicated this success to his parents and teachers.

He said that I feel proud to have passed the MS General Surgery Exam from a reputable institution of Pakistan which is on the pathway to success under the leadership of Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal.

Workshop: Punjab University’s Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) organised a workshop on “Model Testing through Process Macro” here on Monday. Director IAP Prof Dr Rafia Rafique, Assistant Prof from Department of Psychology, University of Sargodha, Dr Adnan Adil, faculty members and students were present on the occasion. The resource person, Dr Adnan elaborated the models of Process Macro and their application for mediation, moderation, mediated moderation and further through the hands-on training.

PU results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of different examinations on Monday. These exams included BS (4-year programme) first, third, fifth & seventh semesters fall 2021 and MBA (3.5-year programme) seventh semester fall 2021 examination 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.