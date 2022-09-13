Minister opens UET’s Computer Sciences Dept

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz visited University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) campus and inaugurated the newly-constructed Department of Computer Sciences on Monday.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Deans of faculties, heads of departments, Campus Coordinator UET New Campus Prof Dr Tanveer Iqbal and Registrar Muhammad Asif and others were present on the occasion.

Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz also visited various labs and met the faculty and students. The Department of Computer Sciences is offering the degree programmes of BSc Computer Science, BSc Software Engineering, MS Computer Science and PhD Computer Science. This new department has state-of-the-art facilities with capacity of more than 700 seats, which is a great opportunity for the students especially those coming from surrounding areas. Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed the hope that the UET would achieve significant achievements in the field of computer sciences by focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) while maintaining its previous traditions of pro-active approaches to latest technologies. Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar during briefing highlighted that UET had introduced the new course of Data Science in all degree programmes of IT field, which would ultimately help students to compete at par both nationally and internationally. After inauguration of the building, trees were also planted there. Students, staff and faculty members took part in tree plantation drive.