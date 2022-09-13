Foolproof security to be ensured on Chehlum, Urs: CCPO

LAHORE:CCPO Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has stressed the need for creating religious harmony, promoting brotherhood and forging unity among the people of different beliefs to ensure peace and solidarity in the City.

He was chairing a meeting of Central Executive District Peace Committee ahead of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and annual Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) on Monday at Capital City Police Headquarters.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad, SP Security Sayyed Aziz and other senior police officers attended the meeting. The CCPO assured the members of the committee that comprehensive security measures would be adopted to provide foolproof security to the participants of both the events.

"Interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance are necessary to overcome the present challenges by making coordinated efforts for substantial peace," Dogar added. The members of the committee appealed to the mourners, community members and citizens to participate in the main mourning processions of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) instead of taking out individual group processions (Mishi Caravans) to ensure security, peace and law and order in the City. The CCPO appealed to the Ulema to play their effective role for promotion of peace and religious harmony during the whole year.