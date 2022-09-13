Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of the IT Sector at an estimated cost of Rs2.492 billion. These schemes were approved in the 10th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included PPIC3 Centre for Muridke, Ferozewala and Factory Area at the cost of Rs999.178 million and Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centre, Sialkot at the cost of Rs1.492 billion.