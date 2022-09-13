PDM govt can go to any extent in Imran’s hatred: Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said that the imported government can stoop to any extent with regard to showing hatred towards Imran Khan and enmity towards the people.

He said that those harping on having government of the people are filled with hypocrisy from head to toe. On the one hand, they make false claims of realising the agony of the people while on the other they imposed restrictions on Imran’s telethon being aired to help the flood affectees.

Cheema further said that Imran has proved that it is not necessary to hold a government for doing welfare and service to the people. He said that wailing before the cameras cannot resolve the public problems after making excessive price hike in the country. The PDM gang is banking upon the flood affectees just for the sake of concealing their incompetence, concluded Cheema.