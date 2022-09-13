Partly cloudy, scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most plain areas. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 23°C.