Basharat assures family of rape victim of justice

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja met the relatives of the seven-year-old girl who was murdered after sexual abuse last month in the Manawan area.

Raja Basharat, himself and on behalf of chief minister, expressed shock and sorrow and said that justice would be ensured to the victim's family. He gave a cheque for financial assistance to the girl's family on behalf of the Punjab government. Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi separately sent financial assistance amount from his own pocket for the victim’s parents. The bereaved family thanked the chief minister and hoped to get justice soon. The minister said that PTI was fighting for justice in society and Chairman Imran Khan was leading the struggle. He said that after receiving the information about the shameful incident, the chief minister Punjab and he himself went to meet the victim's family.