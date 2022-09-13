Family protests against police for not registering case

LAHORE:Family of a 45-year-old man, who was killed in a road accident, staged a protest at Jorhay Pul on Monday.

Reportedly, the victim identified as Muhammad Hussain was hit by a speeding car and died. However, the police had not registered a case. It infuriated his family members who staged a protest, blocked the road near Jorhay Pul and raised slogans against local police.

ROBBERS: Barki police have arrested two suspected robbers on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Zubair and Shafeeq. Police also recovered three motorbikes, cash, gold ornaments, clothes and two pistols from their custody. They confessed to committing various bids.

BIKE THIEVES: Shahdara Police arrested two members of a bike thief gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Afzal and Salman Raza. Police also recovered three bikes from their custody. The suspects would use children for the bid purposes. The child would unlock the bike and bring it to the main road. The ring leader would drive it away.

ARRESTED: Nawankot Police arrested a suspected shopkeeper involved in assault of a 12-year-old boy. The suspect Muhammad Ali lured the victim to a nearby shop where he abused him. The victim went to the shop to buy something. A case has been registered against him.

PO: Sherakot Investigations Police arrested a suspected proclaimed offender (PO) involved in rape of a 15-year-old girl. The arrested suspect was identified as Ejaz. He had also made indecent videos of the victim also and had been hurling life threats at the victim.

Woman gang raped A woman was gang raped in front of her husband in Defence-C. Reportedly, two men barged into a house in Bao Wala Village by scaling the wall and raped the victim at gunpoint. Police said that they had arrested a suspect identified as Yousaf.