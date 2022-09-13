One third of Sudan children out of school

KHARTOUM: Nearly seven million children in Sudan are not going to school as worsening crises threaten to disrupt the education of millions more, the UN and an aid agency said on Monday.

"Approximately 6.9 million girls and boys, one in three school-aged children, do not go to school in Sudan," the UN children’s agency Unicef and aid group Save the Children said in a joint statement.

"A further 12 million will have their school years heavily interrupted by a lack of sufficient teachers, infrastructure, and an enabling learning environment to make them reach their full potential." Children in impoverished Sudan have for years faced difficulties with access to education, especially those living in rural areas. Monday’s statement said access to education has been impeded by the exacerbating socio-economic situation, recurring conflicts and school closures during the Covid-19 pandemic.