Six Syrians die in attempt to reach Italy: UN

ROME: Six Syrians including two infants died of thirst and hunger as they attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea in a makeshift boat, the UN refugee agency said on Monday.

More than thirty people attempted the crossing on the vessel, with many of the survivors in an "extremely serious" state of health according to UNHCR. "Six Syrian refugees including children, women and teenagers lost their lives at sea. They died of thirst, hunger and severe burns," Chiara Cardoletti, UNHCR official in Italy, wrote on her Twitter account. "This is unacceptable. Strengthening rescue at sea is the only way to prevent these tragedies," she added.