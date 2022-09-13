France sees record heat for September

BORDEAUX: France saw record temperatures for September hit the country, notably the south west, amid a heatwave drifting up from Morocco, Meteo-France said on Monday.

The thermometer hit 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit) at Mont-de-Marsan in the southwestern Landes department and 39C at nearby Dax. Regional capital Bordeaux saw 37.5C -- topping a previous September high of 37C in 1987 -- while Tarbes further south in the Pyrenees saw 37.2C, more than a degree up on the 35.8C seen in 1964.