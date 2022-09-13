 
Tuesday September 13, 2022
World

Blast kills four separatists in Yemen

By AFP
September 13, 2022

ADEN: An explosion caused by an improvised device killed four Yemeni separatist fighters on Monday during an anti-jihadist sweep in the south of the war-ravaged country, security sources said.

"Four Yemeni soldiers were killed and six others wounded in an IED explosion targeting a military vehicle" during a campaign targeting al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in Abyan province, a security official said.

