Tuesday September 13, 2022
World

Turkey releases pop star from house arrest

By AFP
September 13, 2022

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday lifted a decision to keep one of the country’s biggest pop stars under house arrest over a joke she made on stage about religious schools.

The case has pitted the star’s legion of younger, liberal fans against Turkish President Recep Tayyip’s core of Islamic conservative supporters. Gulsen Bayraktar Colakoglu, a 46-year-old singer who only uses her first name, was jailed last month on charges of "inciting hatred" by her comments.

