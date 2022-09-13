Turkey releases pop star from house arrest

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday lifted a decision to keep one of the country’s biggest pop stars under house arrest over a joke she made on stage about religious schools.

The case has pitted the star’s legion of younger, liberal fans against Turkish President Recep Tayyip’s core of Islamic conservative supporters. Gulsen Bayraktar Colakoglu, a 46-year-old singer who only uses her first name, was jailed last month on charges of "inciting hatred" by her comments.