Tuesday September 13, 2022
World

US-born photographer William Klein dies aged 96

By AFP
September 13, 2022

PARIS: American photographer William Klein, who made his mark with imagery of fashion and urban life, died in Paris on Saturday aged 96, his son Pierre Klein said in a statement on Monday.

Klein, whose striking depictions of the restlessness and violence of city life helped revolutionise photography, died "peacefully", the statement said. Celebrated as one of the 20th century’s most influential artists, Klein also worked in film and fashion.

