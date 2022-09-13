Indian court allows plea seeking Hindu prayers at Gyanvapi Mosque

NEW DELHI: A court in India’s northern town of Varanasi has rejected a Muslim organisation’s plea challenging a request by some Hindu worshippers to hold daily prayers at a 17th-century mosque.

A group of Hindu women had moved the court earlier this year, seeking its permission to pray at a shrine inside the Gyanvapi Mosque. The mosque believed to be built during the Mughal rule is adjacent to Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple in the northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Rejecting the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Committee, the Muslim body that had challenged the women’s petition, the court said the request by the women was “maintainable”. “The plaintiffs are only demanding right to worship… The suits of the plaintiffs is limited and confined to right of worship as a civil right and fundamental right as well as customary and religious right,” the court said.

The next hearing in the case will be held on September 22. The Muslim body had argued the 1991 Places of Worship Act upholds the status of all religious structures as they stood on India’s independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, thus protecting the status quo of religious structures.

Hindu groups claim the mosque was built in 1669 on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after the demolition of a Hindu temple at the site. The petitioners say the complex still houses Hindu idols and motifs, a claim that has been contested by the mosque’s authorities.

Syed Muhammad Yaseen, a representative of the mosque’s management committee, said Muslims had been praying in the mosque for centuries. He said the committee will challenge the Varanasi court’s order in a higher court in Allahabad city, renamed to Prayagraj in 2019.

“We follow the legal process and now we are thinking to move to Allahabad High Court. We will continue the legal battle,” he said.

Reports earlier this year claimed a court-mandated survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque – leaked to the media – discovered a “shivalinga”, a phallic representation of the Hindu god Shiva, inside the mosque.

Muslims had already been banned from performing ablutions in the water tank where the alleged relic was found. The mosque’s committee said the alleged stone shaft found in the reservoir was the base of a fountain.