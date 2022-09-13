Pakistan outplay Hong Kong

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Hong Kong 3-0 in the ITF Asian Under-12 Team Championship underway in Nursultan (Kazakhstan). Competing teams have been divided in two groups.

Group A includes Pakistan, Iran, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and Myanmar while Group B comprises India, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan.

Results: Boys’ singles: Abubakar Talha bt Cho Lam Wong 6-1, 6-0; Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Kyle Wan 6-4, 6-1. Boys’ doubles: Abubakar Talha & Omer Jawad bt Cho Lam Wang & Yue Hin 6-1, 6-1.