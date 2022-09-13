Shadab apologises to cricket fans

ISLAMABAD: Shadab Khan, who was instrumental in flooring no less than two catches to let Sri Lanka off the hook in the Asia Cup final, has apologised to the Pakistan cricket fans for failing to live up to their expectations.
In his tweet following the 23-run defeat against Sri Lanka in Dubai Sunday, Shadab said: “Catches win matches. Sorry I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Nawaz-entire bowling attack was great. Rizwan fought hard. Entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka.”
