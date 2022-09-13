Pakistan to face Maldives in SAFF C’ship today

KARACHI: Pakistan women football team will be desperately looking to end their SAFF Women's Championship journey on a winning note when they face Maldives in their last Group A show at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Tuesday (today).

Both teams are yet to win a game in the event. India and Bangladesh, who have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A with two wins each, will lock horns with each other in the other game of the day to decide the group winners.

It has been altogether a disappointing event for the Green-shirts as they lost two back-to-back matches against India and Bangladesh. On return to international circuit after eight years, it was expected that Maria Khan's charges will show some resistance against tough teams but they failed. After losing the first game against young India 3-0, Pakistan performed even worse against Bangladesh as they lost the clash 6-0.

Squad: Alina Ispahani, Anmol Hira, Atiqa Nasir, Ghazala Amir, Hajra Khan, Khadija Kazmi, Maliha Nasir, Malika-e-Noor (vice captain), Maria Khan (captain), Marvi Baig, Mishal Bhatti, Nadia Khan, Nisha Ashraf, Nizalia Siddiqui, Rameen Fareed, Roshnan Ali, Sahar Zaman, Sara Khan, Shani Shahida, Shanzay Nazir, Suha Hirani, Syeda Mahpara and Zulfia Nazir