‘Lack of clay court players to hurt Pakistan in Davis Cup’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s chances of winning the Davis Cup tie against Austria in the absence of any clay court specialist players are bleak.

National tennis team comprising Aisam ul Haq, Aqeel Khan, M Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza and M Abid left on September 10 to play the Davis Cup tie of World Group 1 against Austria from September 16-17.

“The national team does not have any clay court specialist as Aisam is a grass court player while other team members are hard court players,” said a source. The source added that the team was trained by Mehmood Khan at a camp in Islamabad.

“Mehmood is a personal trainer of Aqeel so he was appointed trainer for the team at the camp on the recommendation of Aqeel,” said the source. In 2016, he added, Pakistan played Davis tie against China in Colombo where they lost badly (5-0) on clay.

“All the ties won since 2017 by Pakistan at home were played on grass. This is a proof that we have a poor winning record on foreign soil, particularly on surfaces other than grass,” said the source.

On the other hand, said the source, team players did not prepare well for the tie which would also cost Pakistan dearly. “M Shoaib spent his entire summer season playing with young kids assisting PTF trainers in their sessions while Muzammil Murtaza was training on his own in ITC Complex under the supervision of ITF Level III Coach Kamran Khalil.

“Similarly, Aqeel and Aisam were busy in the promotion of a talent hunt programme instead of preparing for this vital Davis Cup tie,” said the source. Besides, the source added, M Shahid accompanied the team as a physical trainer which would cost the national federation extra cost of around Rs1 million.

“He was adjusted with the team on the recommendation of Aisam,” said the source, adding that he would be required for just one match of doubles. The source said that Aisam would not play any singles while other team members are young and don’t need the services of a physio.

“So bearing this extra cost of Rs1 million only for one doubles match is surprising,” said the source. When contacted, Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation Gul Rehman said that the team needed a physical trainer and the team did train on clay surface.

“All players are clay court experts. They trained hard for two weeks on special clay surface at PTF Complex. The team needs a physio that’s why Shahid is accompanying the team,” said Gul Rehman.