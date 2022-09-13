Working for relief

Climate change has put developing countries, especially those in South Asia, at great risk. The floods in Pakistan have displaced 33 million people, killing more than 1300. Millions of acres of crops and orchards have also been affected in Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh. Damage to infrastructure has become an obstacle for people wanting to access healthcare or other services.
There are several ways to lend a helping hand to the flood victims who have lost all they owned. We should be sure that we donate to reputable organizations and directly giving essential goods may prove more helpful than cash donations.
Ayesha Khan
Lahore
The elite class of Pakistan has long been exploiting the country’s resources for their own benefit. I personally...
Pakistan’s food insecurity has become more prominent since the rains. The government warned the people that a food...
The recent torrential rains have destroyed the lives of many people across the country. The rains have submerged...
Every time there is severe flooding in Pakistan, the debate of dam construction gets a reboot, and this discussion...
Abbottabad is well known for its schools, but the government and law makers are snatching its identity by deciding...
Ever since Pakistan won the cricket match against Afghanistan, the people of our country have inundated social media...
Comments