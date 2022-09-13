Working for relief

Climate change has put developing countries, especially those in South Asia, at great risk. The floods in Pakistan have displaced 33 million people, killing more than 1300. Millions of acres of crops and orchards have also been affected in Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh. Damage to infrastructure has become an obstacle for people wanting to access healthcare or other services.

There are several ways to lend a helping hand to the flood victims who have lost all they owned. We should be sure that we donate to reputable organizations and directly giving essential goods may prove more helpful than cash donations.

Ayesha Khan

Lahore