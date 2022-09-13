Food for thought

Pakistan’s food insecurity has become more prominent since the rains. The government warned the people that a food crisis lies before us, especially since vegetable crops like onions and tomatoes have been wiped out by the floods. Our government is left with no option but to import food items.
However, this means paying higher prices. One solution may be to compensate farmers for their loss so they can resume production and restore the domestic supply.
Muhammad Zaid Laghari
Karachi
The elite class of Pakistan has long been exploiting the country’s resources for their own benefit. I personally...
Climate change has put developing countries, especially those in South Asia, at great risk. The floods in Pakistan...
The recent torrential rains have destroyed the lives of many people across the country. The rains have submerged...
Every time there is severe flooding in Pakistan, the debate of dam construction gets a reboot, and this discussion...
Abbottabad is well known for its schools, but the government and law makers are snatching its identity by deciding...
Ever since Pakistan won the cricket match against Afghanistan, the people of our country have inundated social media...
Comments