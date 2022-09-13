Food for thought

Pakistan’s food insecurity has become more prominent since the rains. The government warned the people that a food crisis lies before us, especially since vegetable crops like onions and tomatoes have been wiped out by the floods. Our government is left with no option but to import food items.

However, this means paying higher prices. One solution may be to compensate farmers for their loss so they can resume production and restore the domestic supply.

Muhammad Zaid Laghari

Karachi