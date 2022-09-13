Punishing greed

The recent torrential rains have destroyed the lives of many people across the country. The rains have submerged one-third of the country, destroyed billions of rupees worth of property and infrastructure, displaced millions and killed over a thousand people. In these dire circumstances, there is an urgent need for lifesaving goods such as medicine, food and tents for shelter. Donations from private citizens can go a long way towards providing such items to those in need. However, the prices of these items have skyrocketed to several times their pre-flood rate, slowing the pace of donations.

It is not unreasonable to suspect that many traders are taking advantage of the situation and hoarding these goods in order to sell them for greater profits. This tactic is not uncommon in Pakistan. The relevant authorities have to take steps to reduce the prices of essential goods and crack down on any profiteering so that they can reach the flood victims more easily

Noor Shah Saleem

Quetta