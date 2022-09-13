Brotherhood over borders

Ever since Pakistan won the cricket match against Afghanistan, the people of our country have inundated social media with anti-Afghan slurs. Tensions between cricket fans of the two countries caused a violent dispute during a cricket match and the fight continued online, where the topic of Afghan refugees was brought up. Our problem is that while we take pride in accommodating Afghan refugees, we do not want to accept them as part of our country. Even after decades spent in Pakistan, many Afghans in our country have no guarantee of citizenship or even permanent residence.

We must accept that the refugees of the war in Afghanistan had to come to Pakistan because our borders meet. The hatred portrayed by the Afghan fans in the stadium is not reflective of the attitude of most Afghans in Pakistan or Afghanistan. Instead of calling them abusive names, we should re-evaluate our policies towards Afghanistan and the Afghan refugees.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu