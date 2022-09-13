Abandoned again

The record-breaking torrential rains have created the worst natural disaster in our history. As the damage and loss mounts, the turmoil is being compounded by a litany of human errors. Our rulers are failing to provide aid to the affectees in a timely manner, leaving many without food, shelter and medicine. Furthermore, their approach to the relief efforts seems rather half-hearted, with one eye always on the next election, court case or rally. As usual, Pakistanis are left with no recourse but to turn abroad and hope that international aid organizations and NGOs can provide the help we need.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
The elite class of Pakistan has long been exploiting the country’s resources for their own benefit. I personally...
Climate change has put developing countries, especially those in South Asia, at great risk. The floods in Pakistan...
Pakistan’s food insecurity has become more prominent since the rains. The government warned the people that a food...
The recent torrential rains have destroyed the lives of many people across the country. The rains have submerged...
Every time there is severe flooding in Pakistan, the debate of dam construction gets a reboot, and this discussion...
Abbottabad is well known for its schools, but the government and law makers are snatching its identity by deciding...
Comments