Abandoned again

The record-breaking torrential rains have created the worst natural disaster in our history. As the damage and loss mounts, the turmoil is being compounded by a litany of human errors. Our rulers are failing to provide aid to the affectees in a timely manner, leaving many without food, shelter and medicine. Furthermore, their approach to the relief efforts seems rather half-hearted, with one eye always on the next election, court case or rally. As usual, Pakistanis are left with no recourse but to turn abroad and hope that international aid organizations and NGOs can provide the help we need.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad