Not so grand finale

Pakistan’s high-flying cricket team was brought down to earth by a spirited Sri Lankan eleven in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Despite their loss to the Islanders in a Super Fours game, Pakistan were heavy favourites to regain the Asia Cup crown but were undone by the rampaging Sri Lankans as well as their own follies. Initially, everything seemed to be going Pakistan’s way as they won the toss and elected to field. Teams chasing have had the upper hand in the entire contest. But Sri Lanka bucked the trend despite the fact that they were gasping at 58-5 at one stage. Some spectacular shot-making by left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa who hit an unbeaten 71 off just 45 balls took Sri Lanka to a formidable total of 170. Sri Lanka’s cause was greatly helped by sloppy fielding from Pakistan. They dropped several catches with even Shadab Khan, one of their best fielders, giving an awful display in the field. Poor captaincy by Babar Azam didn’t help either. He made a number of questionable calls. Giving the in-form spinner Mohammad Nawaz just a solitary over at a time when most of the other Pakistani bowlers were being thrashed was one of them.

Pakistan’s run-chase received an early blow when Babar’s Asia Cup flop show continued. He fell cheaply, ending the tournament with just 68 runs from six games. Fakhar Zaman followed him back to the dugout the very next ball and Pakistan were never really in the hunt. Mohammad Rizwan, who top scored with 281 runs in the tournament, scored 55 off 49 balls but his low strike rate did more harm than good to Pakistan’s chase. While the Pakistani bowlers lacked killer instinct, their Sri Lankan counterparts exhibited plenty of it. Wanindu Hasaranga and Pramod Madushan shared seven wickets between them as Pakistan made a feeble attempt to get past the Sri Lankan. They fell short by 23 runs.

The Sri Lankans were visibly jubilant. They needed this title-winning triumph. The island nation has endured great turmoil in the recent past so much so that it had to host the Asia Cup in the UAE. It was a well-deserved victory. For Pakistan, the defeat should come as a wake-up call ahead of the T20 World Cup which gets underway in Australia next month. Coach Saqlain Mushtaq tried to play down the loss but the truth is that Pakistan didn’t appear as a team that is capable of winning the world title. It desperately lacks power hitters and has an unreliable middle-order. The team’s think-tank quickly needs to work out ways and means to overcome the weaknesses otherwise it is going to be a disappointing run for the men in green in Australia.