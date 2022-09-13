CITY PULSE

Har Ja Tu
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Rediscovered Works
The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asim Butt. Titled ‘Rediscovered Works’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Call 021-111-111-487 for more information.
Probable Disbeliefs
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aroosa Rana. Titled ‘Probable Disbeliefs’, the show will run at the gallery until September 22. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Quaid’s Pakistan
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adnan Mairaj Malik. Titled ‘Quaid’s Pakistan’, the show will run at the gallery from September 15 to September 25. Call 021-35856030 for more information.
