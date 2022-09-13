Ittehad panel wins The News Union polls

The Ittehad panel won The News Employees Union elections 2022-23 on Saturday. Only two candidates contested for the post of president, while the rest of the panel was elected unopposed. According to the election commissioner, Saeed Mohiuddin was declared as a returned candidate for the post of president as he secured 59 votes whereas Jamal Khurshid got 20 votes. Mohiddin, Jang Employees Union Secretary Shakeel Yameen Kanga and other leaders vowed to continue the struggle for the rights of the employees and help them get raise in their salaries.
Candidates who were elected unopposed included Irfan Ghori as vice president, Dara Zafar as general secretary, Raziuddin Babar as finance secretary, and Shahid Shah as joint secretary. Faraz Khan, Shaukat Iqbal, Mohammad Ehtesham Anwar, Salman Mehmood, Fareeduddin, Muhammad Sadiq, and Erum Zaidi were elected unopposed as members of the managing committee.
