Sardar Rahim accuses PPP leaders of hoarding relief items

Sardar Abdul Rahim, the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Sindh general secretary and Grand Democratic Alliance information secretary, has said that the claims of the Sindh government regarding helping the flood victims were false and failed attempts to deceive the people of Sindh.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PML-F leader termed the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh Zardari League, and stated that millions of flood victims were crying for relief but the provincial government had been unable to help them out, even though it had received billions of rupees from foreign countries in the name of flood victims.

Rahim said that the corrupt government was shamelessly stealing the relief items and flood victims were helpless as they and their livestock were surrounded by water and they were suffering from hunger and thirst.

He added that neither were the flood victims getting rations nor were they being given medicines. He alleged that the MNAs, MPAs and local office bearers of the PPP had distributed relief items among their voters.

The PML-F leader accused PPP leaders of hoarding rations and food items in warehouses and factories while flood victims had to drink contaminated water. He said people affected by floods had been contracting waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, dengue and malaria.