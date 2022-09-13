Man killed, six injured in clashes

A man was killed while six others were wounded in separate incidents on Monday. According to police, 22-year-old Shahbaz Khan was killed during a brawl at his house in Korangi’s Zia Colony. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. Quoting the initial investigation, police said the victim’s mother, brother, and brother-in-law attacked him with a scissor over a family dispute. The deceased’s brother and brother-in-law had been taken into custody by police, while further investigation was under way.

Separately, Sher Khan, 22, was injured in a firing incident that took place over a personal dispute in Mianwali Colony. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical assistance.

A man, Kamran Ramzan, was shot and injured during a clash in the Orangi Town’s Mominabad area. He was taken to the ASH for medical help. Police arrested a man, namely Kamran, who was said to be responsible for the clash, and initiated further investigations.

In a separate incident in Pirabad, Kham Khan, 55, was shot and injured during a clash. He was also taken to ASH medical assistance.

A woman, Maryam, 25, wife of Shehroz, and Ameer, 26, were wounded in a firing incident that took place over a family dispute in the Frere police precincts. They were taken to the JPMC for medical help.

A teenage boy, Kashif, 16, son of Fida Hussain, was injured after a stray bullet hit him in the Jamshed Quarters area. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Robbery

A CCTV camera footage of a house robbery circulating on social media shows unidentified men carrying sophisticated weapons during the incident that occurred in the New Karachi neighbourhood. The video clip shows around half a dozen suspects wielding Kalashnikovs arriving on a motorbike and in a rickshaw before entering the house at gunpoint and looting cash and other valuables. The suspects also snatched mobile phones from the citizens out on the street.

The affected family said the police had been informed about the incident timely but they were not registering the case.