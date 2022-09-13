Wahab urges Odho to take strict measures to curb street crime

City police chief Jawed Alam Odho called on Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the latter’s office on Monday. Officials said that during the meeting, Wahab expressed concerns over increasing incidents of street crime.

Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesman and the chief minister’s law adviser, urged that the police take strict measures to curb street crime. He also stressed on the arrest of the suspects of the incident involving journalist Hameed Soomro.

The administrator said that the residents of the city have been facing a lot of misery due to street crime, adding that police patrol should be increased to curb such incidents.

He said that the police should also take measures to stop the sale of narcotics because they are a scourge on society. “Drugs are ruining the future of the youth, so the police department should play its effective and complete role in eliminating the increasing incidents of street crime and use of drugs.”

He added that the police department should cooperate with the victims, and adopt a sympathetic attitude. “Law enforcement agencies should take vigorous measures regarding street crime under a joint strategy.”

Bank security alert

Due to the deteriorating law and order situation, especially in terms of street crime, the administrations and security departments of private banks have issued standard operating procedure for their staff that suggests precautionary measures.

Officials said that a letter was moved by private banks’ administrative departments reminding the staff and officials that over the past few days, Karachi has turned into a centre of lawlessness and crimes due to a sudden rise in street crime.

The letter mentioned that robberies, kidnappings for ransom, and the snatching of mobile phones, jewellery, wallets and motorbikes at gunpoint from the bank staff have also been reported.

“Therefore, there is a dire need to adopt precautionary measures while travelling away from and within the city. It is also advised to carry minimum and essentially required cash, and to keep cash in different pockets instead of keeping it together.

“Keep your credit card, CNIC and driving licence in a separate pocket, and not in the wallet. Moreover, keep the door of your car locked from the inside while driving, and if money is required to be drawn from an ATM, prefer an ATM located in a safe area.

“It is also suggested that while moving with the family to attend a function like a wedding, the family should avoid wearing jewellery (particularly gold and silver), if possible. Do not ride your motorbike along any footpath at a slow speed because criminals make an easy target of such people.

“It is further suggested to be observant and alert about the people around you, and walk in well-lit areas during the night. Avoid unnecessary movement in unfrequented areas; if possible, do not walk alone.

“Be aware of your surroundings, and if you think you are being followed, go to a crowded area. It is also reminded that money and property are replaceable but life is not, so do not offer resistance if you are being robbed; just remain quiet and calm.”