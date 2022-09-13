CTD claims arrest of militant associated with JSMM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed on Monday that they have arrested a militant who is associated with a nationalist party.
During a raid that was carried out on a tip-off in the Sukkan area, the CTD police arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in attacking a railway track with a bomb and also claimed recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) that was ready to go off.
According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested suspect has been identified as Nadir Ali Leghari, son of Khadim Hussain. The spokesperson said the suspect is associated with a nationalist party of the province, namely the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM).
The spokesperson added that the police also recovered an IED from his possession that was likely to be used in attacking and destroying a railway track in Karachi. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.
Har Ja TuThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the...
The Ittehad panel won The News Employees Union elections 2022-23 on Saturday. Only two candidates contested for the...
Sardar Abdul Rahim, the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Sindh general secretary and Grand Democratic Alliance...
A man was killed while six others were wounded in separate incidents on Monday. According to police, 22-year-old...
A special gender-based violence court on Monday reissued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of six absconding...
The Sindh High Court on Monday set aside the death sentence of a banned militant outfit’s activist in a triple...
Comments