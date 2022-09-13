CTD claims arrest of militant associated with JSMM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed on Monday that they have arrested a militant who is associated with a nationalist party.

During a raid that was carried out on a tip-off in the Sukkan area, the CTD police arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in attacking a railway track with a bomb and also claimed recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) that was ready to go off.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested suspect has been identified as Nadir Ali Leghari, son of Khadim Hussain. The spokesperson said the suspect is associated with a nationalist party of the province, namely the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM).

The spokesperson added that the police also recovered an IED from his possession that was likely to be used in attacking and destroying a railway track in Karachi. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.