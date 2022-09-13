SHO, head clerk suspended over cop’s escape from lock-up

A station house officer (SHO) and a head Moharrir (clerk) of the Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police station were suspended after a policeman arrested for allegedly injuring a citizen in a fake encounter escaped from the lock-up on Monday.
According to the initial investigation, suspended police constable Nasir Afridi, who was being held in the lock-up of the Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police station, complained about not feeling well, so PC Aziz let him outside for some fresh air.
However, as soon as he was let outside of the lock-up, he fled from the police station. Police then registered a case against the fleeing cop, and also suspended the SHO and the head clerk over negligence.
Four policemen — Saddam Hussain, Hameedullah, Yasin and Afridi — were suspended and arrested after they were found involved in injuring the son of a trader during a fake encounter in the jurisdiction of the Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police station.
