Citizen shoots two robbers dead in Korangi after snatching gun during mugging bid

Two suspected robbers were killed and another wounded by citizens in Karachi’s Korangi and Baldia Town areas on Monday.

Two suspects were shot dead by a citizen near Bilal Colony in Korangi within the limits of the Awami Colony police station. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the killed men were robbers who tried to snatch cash from two citizens returning from a private bank in Korangi. However, the citizens offered resistance and managed to snatch a pistol from one of the robbers.

Later, one of the citizens opened fire on them, injuring them seriously. Scores of people also gathered after the shooting and severely beat up the wounded men. As a result, one of them died on the spot and the other on his way to hospital.

According to SHO Jamal Leghari, Abrar, the citizen who shot the robbers dead, ran a spare parts manufacturing company in Korangi 2 ½. The officer explained that he had gone to the bank along with his supervisor Faizan where his cheque was rejected.

However, the man also had Rs50,000 in cash, and when he and his colleague were returning from the bank, the two suspects on a motorcycle came close to him and snatched cash and mobile phone from him.

During the mugging, Abrar and Faizan put up resistance and the former managed to snatch a pistol from the robbers and shot them. Police have registered a case and investigations are under way.

Separately, a suspected robber was injured while he and his accomplice were trying to rob a medical store in the Baldia Town area as the store owner offered resistance and opened fire on them.

The injured suspect was identified as Nadir, 30, son of Abdul Khaliq. His accomplice managed to escape the scene. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.