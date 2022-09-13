Couple found murdered in Safoora Goth

The bodies of an elderly couple were found at their house in the Safoora Goth neighborhood on Monday.

Rescuers transported the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified as 60-year-old Zahoor Ahmed, and Nighat Saira, 55.

According to Sacchal SHO Mazhar Iqbal, the milkman knocked at the door but no one opened it. Upon finding it unusual, he kept knocking at the door until the couple’s fast asleep son, namely Mustafa, opened the door for him. Mustafa told the police that he found his father’s body lying in the kitchen and his mother’s body lying on the bedroom floor when the loud knock on the door woke him up.

He said he went to sleep after he came home late on Sunday night. The police did not find any evidence that suggested that the victims were killed during a house robbery, adding that they were investigating the case from different angles. Ahmed was a retired officer of the Landhi Export Processing Zone, the police said.