YAP, Bank Alfalah partner

KARACHI: YAP Pakistan has partnered with Bank Alfalah to offer customised digital financial products and services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country, a statement said on Monday.
Through the collaboration, both sides aim to create a financially inclusive ecosystem for customers and businesses by enabling users to access a comprehensive array of digital financial services, including a fully operational business bank account, payroll, reporting, analytics and expense management, YAP statement said.
The app's customers would also be able to access over-the-counter services at Bank Alfalah’s vast network of branches across the country, it added.
YAP Pakistan, which has secured approval from the State Bank of Pakistan for an electronic money institute license, has pledged to equip users with a digital account and an app to enable users perform multiple financial tasks at the touch of a button.
