PSX ranks top 25 firms for 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced a list of the top 25 companies for the year 2021, which include Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro Corporation Limited, Systems Limited, and others, a statement said on Monday.

The PSX Top 25 Companies Awards, initiated in the year 1978, is presented to outstanding companies listed on the exchange every year. The key pre-requisites for firms competing for the award include minimum dividend distribution of 30 percent, trading of shares for at least 50 percent of the total trading days during the year, and the company not being in the defaulters’ segment of the exchange or not having trading in its shares suspended on account of violation of the exchange's regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director and CEO of PSX Farrukh H. Khan congratulated the recipients saying, "At a time when we need positive economic news and role models in Pakistan, the PSX Top 25 Companies Awards showcases the best of the best in corporate performance, profitability, governance, and reporting on sustainability in Pakistan’s industry and business world.