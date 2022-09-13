Gold up Rs3,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs3,000 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs156,000 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs2,572 to Rs133,745.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $15 to $1,732 per ounce. Silver rates rose by Rs30 to Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs25.72 to Rs1,346.02. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.