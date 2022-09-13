Rupee decline cycle pinned on regulatory flaws

KARACHI: The rupee has entered yet another depreciation cycle and the ongoing free fall doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon, which warrants immediate intervention of the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), a top trade leader of the country said on Monday.

“All contractual obligations of manufacturers and commercial importers enter into an uncertain zone when the currency starts to lose value,” said Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

“The rupee has lost 4 percent value in just five sessions of the last week alone.” He questioned why the government was adamant on taking no action over this clearly anti-people, anti-business, anti-exports and anti-growth phenomenon?

“The economists have consensus that the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the dollar against the rupee is less than Rs200/ dollar and for all practical reasons the current depreciation cycle is a direct result of speculative trading, lack of regulatory oversight, and mismanagement of the forex market. “

FPCCI chief added that the differential between inter-bank and open market had widened to Rs8-10 due to the speculative trading, rumors of further rupee depreciation, and weak implementation of policy tools by SBP.

He has also questioned the government to explain how they would manage the additional inflationary pressures – which seem inevitable now? “It is an open secret that the commercial banks are also involved in the speculative trading of dollars and making windfall profits,” Sheikh maintained and demanded stricter controls over the commercial banks by the SBP. FPCCI President highlighted that the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan was all hopeful that rupee value would be stabilised after the deal with the IMF on extended finance facility (EFF) is sealed and the combined tranche of 7th& 8th review, i.e. $1.17, billion is disbursed.