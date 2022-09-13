Stocks ease as triggers remain elusive

Stocks ended flat on Monday with a downward bias as economic indicators are blinking blood-red with rupee extending retreat versus dollar amid no fresh inflows and a likely fast-brewing political storm, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index eased by 85.87 points to 41,862.29 points after testing a high of 42,136.85 and a low of 41,812.09 points during the day trade.

Arif Habib Ltd said stocks traded in a narrow range owing to concerns over mounting inflation and possible political unrest down the line. “No materialisation of funds from friendly nations kept sentiments in check. Index saw a volatile session as investors opted to remain on the sidelines amid concerns over rupee devaluation,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (-28.5 points), food & personal care (-18.4 points), chemicals (-17.0 points), fertilizers (-15.4 points) and investment banks (-14.5 points).

The KSE-30 index also lost 107.81 points or 0.68 percent to 15,662.81 points. Traded shares increased by 15 million to 161.425 million from 146.631 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs5.835 billion from Rs7.131 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.927 trillion from Rs6.961 trillion. Out of 323 companies active in the session, 102 closed in the green, 203 in the red, while 18 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities said equities witnessed another lacklustre day. “The index commenced the day on a positive note initially; however, it succumbed to selling pressure in the early trading hours on the back of increasing political noise and the absence of any positive trigger to support market sentiments,” the brokerage reported.

Fertiliser, E&P, chemical and food sector stocks contributed negatively to the index where FFC, DAWH, PPL, ICI, and NATF lost 71 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, TRG, POL, and UBL witnessed some buying interest as they added 53 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Sapphire Textile, which rose by Rs74.40 to Rs1,066.40 per share, followed by Thal Industries Corp, which increased by Rs17.39 to Rs313 per share.

Unilever Foods was the top loser of the day, which fell by Rs500 to Rs25,000 per share, followed by Premium Textile, which dropped by Rs64.09 to Rs790.51 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower amid thin trade on weak earnings outlook and surging power tariff and higher taxation. He added that the fertiliser and energy sector outperformed on surging prices.

“Reports on rising governmentt debt amid flood losses, and a weakening rupee did not let stocks rally,” Mehanti said.

HBL was the volume leader with 45.073 million shares. It increased by one paisa to Rs10.01 per share. It was followed by TRG Pakistan Ltd with 15.747 million shares. The stock rose Rs2.24 to Rs96.16 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Standard Chartered Bank, K-Electric Ltd., Hascol Petrol, Cnergyico PK, Lotte Chemical, G3 Technologies, and Avanceon Ltd. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 32.474 million shares from 42.526 million shares.