Rupee rout enters 7th day, falls 0.71pc

KARACHI: The rupee extended its retreat against the dollar for the seventh straight session, falling 1.64 or 0.71 percent under import payment pressure as well as the uncertain economic outlook, aggravated after floods hit the country, analysts said on Monday.

Analysts also predicted a grim situation for the local currency because of multiple political and economic factors. Dollar closed at Rs.229.82 on Monday against the closing level of Rs228.18 in interbank.

In the open market, the dollar gained Rs2 to close at Rs234. Currency dealers attributed the declining value of the rupee to the import payment pressure, triggered by the lifting of ban

on the import of luxury items and the import of food items after floods caused widespread agriculture devastation particularly in Sindh, Balochistan, and Southern parts of Punjab.

The devastation of onion and tomatoes has compelled the government to import these staple vegetables from the neighbouring country, while cotton crop devastation would lead to its import from in the coming weeks.

Zafar Paracha, General Secretary Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), believes that flood-led imports have been putting a lot of pressure on the rupee, while more imports mean more pressure.

“Expected increase in the import bill after the flood caused destruction of agriculture,” he said. Paraca also pointed out that inflows were not coming to Pakistan as expected after IMF approved and released the tranche for Pakistan.

He said that it was being expected that friendly nations and other donor agencies would be releasing the financing to Pakistan; however, these inflows were yet to materialise. Citing the various reasons, he said that apart from the IMF, other countries and financial institutions were wary of the political situation.

Paracha said the uncertain political situation also had a bearing on the economy. “The political situation has been weighing on the economy and the grim economic outlook was adding to the pressure on the rupee.”

Paracha also called for revisiting the trade policies with Iran and Afghanistan as well as placing checks on the movement of people to restrict dollar outflow. Commenting on the dollar-rupee parity, Komal Mansoor, Head of Research at Tremark, said the difference between the interbank and open market was creating an incentive for FCY (foreign currency) accounts to withdraw dollars and sell them in the open market as ultralow interest on FCY accounts was not helping attract fresh FCY deposits.