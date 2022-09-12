 
Monday September 12, 2022
Queen’s death: Pakistan to observe a day of mourning

By APP
September 12, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe a day of mourning on the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. After the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accorded his approval for observing a day of mourning in Pakistan on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on September 12, the PM Office media wing said in a press release on Saturday. The Cabinet Division was directed to take necessary steps in this regard.

