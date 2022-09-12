Mithi Police accused of murdering youth in custody

SUKKUR: Hundreds of residents of Mithi staged a sit-in outside the Mithi Police Station, protesting against the murder of Manzoor Korai, whom the police had arrested on Saturday.
The protestors are carrying the body of Manzoor Korai while staging a sit-in on Sunday demanding the registration of an FIR against the personnel, who allegedly involved in the murder Korai in police custody. They raised slogans against the personnel of the Vijoto police check-post, who arrested Manzoor Korai in a theft case and later allegedly murder him, demanding the arrest of Khameso Otho, Rano Menghwar, Bhandhi Khoso and Bashir Otho. The protestors said the police had taken away Manzoor Korai in a theft case and he was tortured at Mithi Police Station, while his family was informed that he had committed suicide.
KARACHI: Generally, people are keen to know which cellphone is being used by their family members and friends, but of...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe a day of mourning on the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. After the...
MUZAFFARABAD/ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Touseef Abbasi on Sunday said there...
KARACHI: Balochistan’s several districts have experienced geological changes brought about by the recent rains....
Pakistan has achieved the GDP growth at 5.97 per cent in FY-2022; however, this high growth is unsustainable and has...
These days, we hear a lot about Charter of Economy . There is a good number of ideas in the market. Think tanks and...
Comments