Mithi Police accused of murdering youth in custody

SUKKUR: Hundreds of residents of Mithi staged a sit-in outside the Mithi Police Station, protesting against the murder of Manzoor Korai, whom the police had arrested on Saturday.

The protestors are carrying the body of Manzoor Korai while staging a sit-in on Sunday demanding the registration of an FIR against the personnel, who allegedly involved in the murder Korai in police custody. They raised slogans against the personnel of the Vijoto police check-post, who arrested Manzoor Korai in a theft case and later allegedly murder him, demanding the arrest of Khameso Otho, Rano Menghwar, Bhandhi Khoso and Bashir Otho. The protestors said the police had taken away Manzoor Korai in a theft case and he was tortured at Mithi Police Station, while his family was informed that he had committed suicide.